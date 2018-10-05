Aichi: Pachinko parlor robbed of ¥30 million

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man robbed a pachinko parlor in Chiryu City of 30 million yen on Friday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).

At just before 11:00 a.m., the perpetrator came up from behind a male employee of a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes in a parking lot. After knocking him over, he grabbed a bag containing about 30 million yen in cash and fled.

The employee suffered light injuries in the incident, police said.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was attired in a gray coat and blue pants. He was also wearing a black cap and sunglasses, police said.

The perpetrator’s whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.