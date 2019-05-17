 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Man, 75, fatally assaults wife who ‘failed to prepare a meal’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 17, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 75-year-old man over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in Nagoya, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 16).

Hiroki Tatsumi, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the face of his wife, 64-year-old Mieko, causing her to suffer a broken nose, at the residence, located in the Tamafunecho area of Nakagawa Ward.

At around 6:45 a.m., Tatsumi tipped off emergency services. “My wife is not breathing and unconscious,” he reportedly said. After being transported to a hospital, she was confirmed dead.

A woman died after she was assaulted by her husband at their residence in Nagoya on Thursday (Twitter)

Tatsumi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “[I did it] because she failed to prepare a meal,” the suspect was quoted by the Nakagawa Police Station.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against Tatsumi to manslaughter.

