Aichi: ‘Delivery health’ service accused in ‘full sex’ scam

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have busted a so-called “delivery health” service in Nagoya that is believed to have swindled dozens of customers in a blackmail scheme, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 3).

At around 3:00 a.m. on August 17, four employees of First Class, including 38-year-old manager Tomio Nakagawa, allegedly worked together in extorting 3 million yen from a male company employee, 31, at a love hotel in Nagoya’s Naka Ward.

Nakagawa, who has been accused of blackmail, denies the allegations. “I did not give the instructions for the taking of money from the customer,” the suspect was quoted by the Naka Police Station.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Ibaraki Prefecture, confirmed in writing beforehand that he would not engage in honban, or full sex, which is prohibited under the Anti-Prostitution Law, with a female employee dispatched to his room. However, he committed the act after she temped him.

Afterward, the victim was threatened by the suspects. “You wrote that you wouldn’t engage in full sex. We have it all on an audio recording. This appears to be a matter for the police,” one of them said.

Police suspect that the service has used similar means to swindle more than 100 customers out of at least 100 million yen.

First Class is a chain with other outlets in Tokyo and Yokohama.