Aichi cops: Man sought after couple found dead in Nagoya residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are searching for a man whose parents were found dead at their residence in Nagoya last week, reports TBS News (Mar. 24).

At around 5:30 p.m. on March 22, officers entered the residence, located in Minato Ward, and found the bodies of Tatsuji Yonehara, a 68-year-old employee in the delivery industry, and his wife, 66-year-old Takako.

According to police, the results of an autopsy conducted on Tatsuji revealed that he died due to loss of blood as a result of stab wounds. His wife died either as a result of loss of blood or suffocation. They both had been dead for between one and two months.

The couple shared the residence with their son, aged in his 30s, whose whereabouts are not known.

On March 13, one of Tatsuji’s customers visited a police box to report that he was unable to contact him or his wife. The following day, an officer from the Minato Police Station spoke on the telephone with a person believed to be the son, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 24).

On March 22, police were supposed to meet with the son. However, he failed to arrive for the appointment. Officers then smashed a window at the residence in gaining access to the inside. The bodies of Tatsuji and Takako were found on the first floor.

According to newspaper sales office located near the residence, the son told a staff member on March 10 that his parents were embarking on a trip around the world by boat. “They won’t back for the holidays in May,” he reportedly said.

Police are seeking to question the son about the case, which is being treated as murder.