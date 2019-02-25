Aichi: 2 women arrested after female acquaintance’s corpse found in forest

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two women for allegedly abandoning the corpse of a female acquaintance in a forest in Toyota City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 25).

On Sunday, officers working off information provided by one of the suspects found the body of the acquaintance, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, in the Asugawacho area. The body was clothed in a gray long-sleeve shirt and black skirt.

According to the Naka Police Station in Nagoya, the suspects — Noriko Kadota, 36, and Kazuyo Ishikawa, 34, — admit to the allegations, saying they carried the body by car to the forest.

Prior to the discovery, an acquaintance of Kadota, who is employed at a fuzoku (adult entertainment) business, tipped off police, saying, “My friend killed a person.”

During questioning of both suspects, Kadota revealed the location of the body to police.

In addition confirming the identity of the body, police are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.