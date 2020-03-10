After break up with sex-worker girlfriend, Tokyo man poses as customer to stalk her

TOKYO (TR) – It wasn’t exactly a conventional Valentine’s Day.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stalking his former girlfriend by posing as a customer at the sex business employing her, reports TBS News (Mar. 9).

At around 7:00 p.m. on February 14, Towa Ozawa allegedly posed as a customer in requesting that dispatch fuzoku business send his former girlfriend, 19, to his hotel room in Machida City.

Upon her arrival at the room, the girl screamed and fled out the window and onto the roof. After she was unable to descend down the building, she telephoned her mother who convinced her to call for help.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Law, Ozawa admitted to the allegations. “The feeling of wanting to see her tops the thought of being arrested,” the suspect was quoted.

Ozawa lives in Ome City. According to police, Ozawa and the girl broke up in January. Police later issued him a warning based on the same law after he was found to have trespassed into her residence.