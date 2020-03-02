Affairs ministry region chief accused of stealing woman’s underwear at hotel

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested the chief of the Tohoku region for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications over the alleged theft of women’s underwear in Sendai City, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 1).

Between 10:05 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Hiroshi Tanaka, 58, allegedly trespassed into the women’s bath at a hotel in Taihaku Ward and stole one pair of underwear belonging to the woman from a dressing room.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft and trespassing on Sunday, Tanaka admitted to the allegations, the Sendai-Minami Police Station said.

After the victim reported the matter to the hotel, an employee contacted police.

During the investigation, police found Tanaka to be in possession of a bag containing the pilfered garment. As well, security camera footage showed him coming and going at the hotel.

Also on Sunday, Shigeyuki Takahashi, the chief of the Tohoku general affairs department, said at a press conference that Tanaka was demoted from chief to secretariat. “It is indeed regrettable,” said Takahashi. “We we would like to deeply apologize to the public.”

According to the ministry, Tanaka is a native of Shizuoka Prefecture. After graduating from Tohoku University, he joined what was then called the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. Last April, he assumed his former post.