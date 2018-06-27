Tokyo: Man on parole for theft of women’s underwear re-arrested for same crime

TOKYO (TR) – To be filed under: making up for lost time.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged theft of women’s underwear, a crime for which he was imprisoned until earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 27).

On the night of June 3, Takafumi Yamaki, of no known occupation, allegedly trespassed into the Shibuya Ward residence of a woman, aged in her 20s, by climbing through an unlocked window and stole 12 pairs of underwear from a washing machine.

Yamaki, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I have an interest in the underwear of young women,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have no self-control.”

Previously, Yamaki served a prison term after being found guilty of the same crime. In March, he was released on parole.

Yamaki currently lives in a halfway house. As a part of the most recent investigation, police searched the suspect’s room in the house and found 300 pairs of women’s underwear.