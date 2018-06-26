 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Toyama: Man stabs police officer, uses his gun to shoot security guard at school

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 26, 2018

in Toyama City
Three persons were hurt after a man went on a rampage in Toyama City on Tuesday (Twitter)
TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police shot and injured a man after he stabbed an officer and used his gun to shoot a guard at a school in Toyama City on Tuesday afternoon, reports TV Asahi (June 26).

The man entered the Okuda Police Box and stabbed the officer and a police consultant with a knife. After snatching away the officer’s gun, he used it to shoot five rounds at a security guard at the gate of nearby Okuda Elementary School.

Another officer arriving at the school apprehended the man after firing a warning shot overhead, according to investigators.

Both the officer and the guard are currently in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest at a hospital, investigators said.

According to the school, no students were hurt in the incident.

The condition of the police consultant was not revealed.

Update: Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has confirmed that both the officer and the guard have died.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »