Toyama: Man stabs police officer, uses his gun to shoot security guard at school

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police shot and injured a man after he stabbed an officer and used his gun to shoot a guard at a school in Toyama City on Tuesday afternoon, reports TV Asahi (June 26).

The man entered the Okuda Police Box and stabbed the officer and a police consultant with a knife. After snatching away the officer’s gun, he used it to shoot five rounds at a security guard at the gate of nearby Okuda Elementary School.

Another officer arriving at the school apprehended the man after firing a warning shot overhead, according to investigators.

Both the officer and the guard are currently in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest at a hospital, investigators said.

According to the school, no students were hurt in the incident.

The condition of the police consultant was not revealed.