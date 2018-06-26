Tokyo: Cops say ‘ultimate’ sex service went too far

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a sex parlor for providing sex services that exceeded those allowable under the law, reports TBS News (June 25).

On June 1, Masayuki Tsuchiya, the 56-year-old manager of Candy, a so-called “delivery health” out-call service, allegedly dispatched a female masseuse, 36, to provide honban, or full sex, to a male customer, 46, at a hotel room in Hachioji City.

Tsuchiya, who has been accused of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, admits to the allegations, according to police.

In attracting customers, Candy goes by a total of nine names, with Iris being another. “The ultimate service, with no crucial steps omitted,” the web site of the parlor assures.

The site also claims that the business employs 20 women, aged in their teens to 20s. However, there are only two women on staff, both Korean nationals, police said.

Under the law, delivery health services like Candy are permitted to provide sex services as long as they are non-coital.