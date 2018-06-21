 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man sought after stabbing in Yokohama leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 21, 2018

in Yokohama's Asahi Ward
A stabbing incident at an apartment complex in Yokohama’s Asahi Ward left one person dead and two others injured early Thursday
KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after a stabbing incident left one person dead and two others injured at a housing complex in Yokohama early Thursday, reports TBS News (June 1).

At around 1:35 a.m., a woman, 61, tipped off police about a dispute between her husband, son and another man at her residence in the complex, located in Asahi Ward. Officers arriving at the residence found two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, collapsed and bleeding inside.

The husband, son and woman, who suffered an undisclosed injury, were rushed to a hospital. The man in his 60s was later confirmed dead. The other man remains unconscious in serious condition, according to police.

After the incident, the the man fled the scene. The woman consulted with police about a money-related matter concerning him two or three years ago, police said.

