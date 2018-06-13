Tokyo: American youth nabbed for spraying graffiti in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male American youth for spraying graffiti in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (June 13).

In the early morning of June 2, the boy, 19, allegedly sprayed his nickname in black paint on the shutter of a restaurant in the Udagawacho area. After a witness tipped off police, the suspect was apprehended at the scene on suspicion of property damage.

The boy, who arrived in Japan as a tourist on May 30, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to leave my mark on Japan,” the suspect was quoted by the Shibuya Police Station.

As a part of the investigation, police seized at least 5 cans of paint, a bag, shoes, a shirt and a baseball cap from the suspect.