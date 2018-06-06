Tokyo: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of mummified remains in vehicle parked in Akabane

June 6, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Tokyo

A corpse was found in a vehicle parked in the Akabane area of Kita Ward on Tuesday (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse inside a vehicle parked in Kita Ward, reports TBS News (June 6).

At around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were tipped off about a “foul smell” coming from a white van parked in a coin-operated lot near JR Kita-Akabane Station.

Officers from the Akabane Police Station arriving at the scene found the partially mummified remains in the passenger seat beneath a futon. The gender of the body is not known, according to police.

The vehicle, which had license plate from Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, arrived at the lot on June 2. The windshield and passenger window were covered by sunshades. The vehicle was locked, police said.

Police are now seeking the owner of the vehicle. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.

