Ibaraki: Man wielding knife robs convenience store in Kamisu

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who robbed a convenience store in Kamisu City on Tuesday, reports NHK (June 6).

At around 10:00 p.m., the perpetrator entered an outlet of Family Mart, located in the Fukashiba Minami area, and threatened a female clerk, 29, with a knife. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

The suspect then fled the scene with about 100,000 yen in cash from a register. At the time of the incident, there was a male customer inside, but he was not hurt, according to police.

In security camera footage released by police, the man is seen wearing black clothing, a baseball cap and breathing mask. Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, he stands about 175 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of robbery.

On May 27, the outlet was also robbed of about 100,000 yen by a person resembling the suspect under similar circumstances. Police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.