Tokyo cops corral trio for illegal scouting in Roppongi, Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons for the illegal recruitment of female pedestrians to work at hostess clubs in the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 31).

Between January 25 and May 11, Jota Ishimoto, 24, and two others, including a college student, are alleged to have called out to women in the Roppongi and Shibuya entertainment areas in inquiring about whether they would like to be introduced to clubs for work at night.

All three suspects, who have been accused of soliciting in violation of a public nuisance ordinance, admit to the allegations.

According to police, the three suspects worked with three clubs in Roppongi. The suspects were paid a flat fee of 50,000 yen for each woman referred. They also received between five and 10 percent of her subsequent earnings.

Ishimoto told police he earned about 300,000 yen per month through the work, according to TBS News (May 31).