Aichi: Male arson suspect flees Nagoya hospital

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are hunting for a male arson suspect who fled his room at a hospital hospital in Nagoya on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (May 23).

At around 9:15 p.m., an alarm sounded in the second-floor room of Yasuhiro Ogura, 57, at the Higashiowari Hospital, located in Moriyama Ward. A staff member arriving at the room found the window open and the patient gone.

According to the Moriyama Police Station, Ogura was undergoing an examination following his arrest in February for allegedly setting fire to the residence of his former wife.

Standing 167 centimeters tall, Ogura has a slender frame and crossly cropped hair, police said.