Tokyo: Man wielding crowbar robs credit union of ¥10 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who robbed a branch of a credit union in Suginami Ward of more than 10 million yen in cash on Wednesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 16).

At around 7:55 a.m., the perpetrator attacked the male manager, 50, in the head with a crowbar after he entered the employee entrance of the Nishi Ogikubo branch of Seibu Shinkin Bank. “Hand over the money,” the suspect threatened.

According to the bank and the Ogikubo Police Station, the suspect then took about 11 million yen in cash from a safe in the basement. After locking the manager inside a room containing the safe, he fled the scene in the direction of JR Ogikubo Station.

Another employee found the manager and alerted police about 10 minutes after the incident began. The manager suffered light injuries in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, the suspect stands up to 180 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white helmet, beige work clothes with a yellow arm band and white safety shoes. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.