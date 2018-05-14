Niigata police questioning man over murder of 7-year-old girl

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police are questioning a man over the murder of a school girl in Niigata City’s Nishi Ward last week, reports Fuji News Network (May 14).

Police are questioning the man on a voluntary basis over the killing of Tamaki Omomo, 7, whose body was found near the tracks of the Echigo Line after it was hit by a train on the night of May 7. Police later revealed that markings on her neck revealed that she had been strangled while alive.

According to police, the man undergoing questioning lives near the girl, who is a second-grade student at Kobari Elementary School.

Police suspect that she was killed after being abducted as she commuted home from school on the same day, with her body later dumped on the tracks.