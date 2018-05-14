Aichi: Cops accuse pair of mutilating corpse of missing Nagoya man

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two men for allegedly mutilating the corpse of a 28-year-old man who went missing in Nagoya earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 26).

According to media reports, the Naka Police Station has not revealed the cause of death of Ryosuke Okada, a 28-year-old employee at a restaurant in Naka Ward. However, Hirofumi Kutuna, 25, and Takuya Hattori, 22, are alleged to have destroyed Okada’s corpse at a residence in Inazawa City on February 24 and 25.

Kutuna has declined to comment on the allegations, according to police. Meanwhile, Hattori denies the charges.

On April 25, police sent Kutuna, Daiki Haruuchi, 29, and Kazuma Nishida, 27, to prosecutors for abducting Okada for the purpose of assault. According to the indictment, Kutuna lured Okada to the restaurant to discuss an investment-related matter on February 23.

Haruuchi and Nishida, who were waiting at the restaurant, worked with Kutuna in abducting Okada to an apartment in Nagoya’s Higashi Ward to assault him. The whereabouts of Okada thereafter became unknown, police said.

In a room in the apartment and other locations, police found bloodstains and bone fragments. According to the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 26), police are utilizing DNA analyses to confirm the identity of the remains.

Okada referred personnel to a staffing agency operated by Noma. Okada is believed to have encountered a money-related problem with Noma, police said.

Police are now questioning the suspects regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Okada.