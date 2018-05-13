Ex-AV starlet Anri Sakaguchi to make debut as stripper in Asakusa

TOKYO (TR) – Entertainer-turned-adult-video-star Anri Sakaguchi, 27, will appear at strip club Asakusa Rokku-za in Tokyo next month, the club has revealed, reports Tokyo Sports (Apr. 28).

According to the paper, a person affiliated with the venerable club has said that Sakaguchi will make her debut as a stripper between June 16 and 30.

For Sakaguchi, the past two years have been eventful. In October, 2016, she made her adult video (AV) debut for label Muteki. She appeared in eight titles, including “Promiscuous Anri,” which was released by Moodyz in June of last year.

At the time of her debut, speculation emerged about whether the reason for the career change was due to accumulated debt at host clubs.

This past June, prosecutors dropped a case against Sakaguchi in which she was alleged to have demanded payment of about 30,000 yen in cash from a host in Shinjuku Ward in April in return for her not distributing a photograph.

Sakaguchi then took up work as a hostess at a lounge in Roppongi for the month of July. She later revealed that she was moving to another club in Shibuya Ward.

In September, she took to Instagram to announce that her AV career was over, a move she said she made to focus on being a hostess.

Asakusa Rokku-za regularly features AV actresses. Ai Uehara was perhaps the biggest draw in recent memory with her appearance in 2016, when she retired from the AV industry.