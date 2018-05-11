Aichi: Nagoya sex parlor employed 13-year-old girl

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have busted a sex parlor in Nagoya that employed a female middle school student earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (May 10).

On three occasions in January, Shoji Kajima, 39, and two other employees of the fuzoku parlor, located in Nakamura Ward, employed the girl, then 13, to perform acts deemed obscene with customers after not confirming that she is a minor.

During a search of the premises, police seized a number of costumes, including a school girl uniform.

Kajima, who has been accused of violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, and the other two suspects deny the allegations, with all of them saying that they did not think she was under 18 years of age.

As well, police have accused Masato Wakai, 20, and one other person of introducing the girl to the parlor in November of last year. Both suspects, who have been accused of violating the Employment Security Act, also deny the allegations.

According to police, Wakai became acquainted with the girl through a common friend. The matter emerged when the victim consulted with police in January.