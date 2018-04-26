Tokyo: Manager of ‘JK’ business nabbed for employing minors to provide sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a so-called “JK” school girl business who is suspected of employing minors to provide sex, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 25).

On March 11, Sei Ikeda, the 29-year-old former manager of Baby, which is an out-call service, allegedly dispatched a first-year high school girl to perform acts deemed obscene with a male customer at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward while knowing that she was a minor.

Ikeda, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, regarding obscene acts admits to the allegations, according to police.

Baby, a business referred to by the abbreviation JK, or joshi kosei, meaning high school girl, billed itself as offering massages by girls in uniform. However, a separate menu featured services allowing customers to take the employees out for a stroll, which led to the provision of sex, police said.

Baby charged between 6,000 and 15,000 yen for a basic massage. However, many of the girls, who were recruited via Twitter, permitted sex at a hotel for up to 40,000 yen per session, police said.

Ikeda managed another business, JK Angel, in which he employed between 5 and 10 minors. The business accumulated about 800,000 yen in sales between January and March, police said.