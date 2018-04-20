TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who bound a 60-year-old man during a robbery at his residence in Musashimurayama City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

At around 11:10 A.m., the man, who owns a liquor store, tipped off police that intruders had entered the residence, located in the Zanbori area.

According to the Higashi Yamato Police Station, the perpetrators tied up the arms and legs of the man with adhesive tape and stole about 4 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing the scene.

Neither the man, nor his father, 87, who was also present, were hurt in the incident, police said.

Believe to be aged between 25 and 30, the intruders both stand around 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, they were wearing breathing masks.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.