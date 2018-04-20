Tokyo: Mitsubishi finance employee, 40, alleged in illicit encounter with school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested have arrested a 40-year-old male employee at Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. over an alleged illicit encounter with a middle school girl earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 19).

In January, Yoshinori Shito, a resident of Koto Ward, allegedly paid 50,000 yen in cash to the girl, aged 13 at the time, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel in Sumida Ward while knowing she was under 18 years of age.

Shito, who has been accused of child prostitution, admits to the allegations. “I like young girls,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect became acquainted with the girl through a social-networking service. “I can assist a girl in trouble,” he reportedly wrote in a message.

The matter emerged in February after the girl consulted with the Katsushika Police Station in February. The officer took keen interest in her case after noticing that she was attired in expensive clothing. During the discussion, the acts of Shito were revealed.