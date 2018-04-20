TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is believed to have left the body of his father inside their residence in Setagaya Ward for about two months after he died, reports TBS News (Apr. 18).

On Tuesday, Masashi Kinoshita alerted police, saying that his father had died at the residence, located in the Chitosedai area. Officers arriving at the scene found the decayed corpse of his father, 89-year-old Michio, in the living room.

The body did not exhibit any external wounds, according to police.

Kinoshita, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. “I was busy with work, and I didn’t know what to do,” the suspect was quoted by the Seijo Police Station.

Kinoshita added he was finally able to find time alert the proper authorities on Tuesday. “It was around the end of February that he stopped moving,” the suspect said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Michio.