Tokyo: Man, 26, tailed school girl for 500 meters while molesting her

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who followed a high school girl for hundreds of meters in Toshima Ward while molesting her, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 19).

On the morning of March 16, Taishi Yasumoto accosted the girl, 17, on a road near JR Ikebukuro Station. When she fled, he pursued her over a distance of 500 meters while repeatedly fondling her body.

Yasumoto, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, telling police he was drunk at the time. “I was turned on,” the suspect was quoted. “I could not control my sexual desire, and I wanted to attack any woman.”