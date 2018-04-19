Osaka: Parlor concealed sex requirement in recruiting teen employees

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a sex business in Osaka City that masqueraded as a massage parlor in recruiting female employees, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

Between January of last year and this past February, Hiroyuki Murashima, the 38-year-old manager of Sleep Together Reflexology LDK, located in Chuo Ward, allegedly recruited women to work at the parlor while concealing the fact that the provision of sex was part of the job description.

Murashima, who has been accused of violating the Employment Security Act regarding harmful business recruitment, denies the allegations, telling police, “The facts are totally different.” Three other suspects arrested in the case admit to the allegations.

According to police, the parlor advertised itself as a soine, or “sleep together,” establishment whereby female employees take naps with male customers. In carrying out the ruse, Murashima worked with two other suspects who posed as male customers in exhibiting to two prospective female employees, both of whom were 18 at the time, that napping was the extent of the work.

In an undercover investigation, Mainichi Broadcasting System (Apr. 18) interviewed an employee at Sleep Together Reflexology LDK in April of last year. The employee, one of about 200 registered on its books, said that a customer can partake in sex with a girl if he promises to halt any specific act that she may find disagreeable.

When asked about the frequency of engaging in sex with a customer, she said, “It’s ordinary. If I meet 10 customers, [sex will be provided] in five of those cases.”