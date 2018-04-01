OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly dumping the body of her newborn baby in a toilet of her residence in Hirakata City earlier this month, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 30).

At around 10:15 a.m., a maintenance employee found the body of the baby, of unknown gender, floating in the septic tank of the two-floor residence and alerted police.

Police subsequently arrested Tomomi Ishii, of no known occupation, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “After labor came, I gave birth in the toilet,” the woman was quoted by the Katano Police Station. “I thought that I couldn’t raise the child.”

According to police, the woman lives at the residence with her mother, older brother and two children.

“Since her large belly had returned to normal, I thought she gave birth,” a male neighbor in his 30s was quoted. “I was surprised to hear that a corpse was found.”

The residence is located about 400 meters from JR Tsuda Station.