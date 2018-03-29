Ibaraki: 2 corpses found in burned-out vehicle at breakwater

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after two corpses were found in a burned-out vehicle in Kamisu City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 28).

At around 5:50 a.m., a male fisherman alerted police about “people inside a vehicle on fire” on a road abutting a breakwater in the Minamihama area.

Police arriving at the scene found the bodies in the driver’s and passenger seats of the passenger vehicle. Due to the extent of burns to the bodies, the gender of the persons is not known.

Police are now working to identify the bodies. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.