Aichi: Man trims hair of woman on railway platform in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly cutting the hair of a woman at a railway station in Nagoya on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 27).

At around 3 p.m., Tomomi Matsunaga, of no known occupation, came up from behind the woman, a 25-year-old employee at a restaurant, on a platform at Meitetsu Nagoya Station. He then used a pair of scissors to trim a patch of her hair measuring about 10 centimeters in length.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, according to police.

A station employee who witnessed the incident apprehended Matsunaga. During subsequent questioning by police, the suspect admitted to the allegations.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.