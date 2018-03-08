Tokyo: Girl, 17, earned ¥5 million at ‘JK’ parlors

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “JK” school girl business for allegedly employing an underage girl, who herself has ignored repeated warnings about such work, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 7).

On January 19 Kazutoshi Hamamoto, the 42-year-old manager of Shinjuku Pure 2, .allegedly dispatched the girl, 17, to perform acts deemed obscene with a male customer at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward while knowing that she was a minor.

Hamamoto, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, regarding obscene acts. denies the allegations. “Sex was not provided,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Many such businesses, referred to by the abbreviation JK, or joshi kosei, meaning high school girl, bill themselves as offering massages when in fact a separate menu including such services as osampo, whereby customers take girls out for a stroll, which can lead to the provision of sex.

According to police, the girl worked at four other JK businesses in the capital that were busted by police in the past. In each case, the girl, who earned a total of 5 million yen at the parlors, was instructed to not return to such work. “I wanted money to buy clothes and cosmetics and enjoy myself at host clubs,” the girl told police.

Police have referred the girl to a family court out of concern she will commit other crimes in the future. The referral is the first such case involving an employee of a JK business, police said.