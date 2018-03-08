Miyagi: Police expect to accuse man, 56, of murdering girlfriend

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police expect to arrest the boyfriend of a woman whose corpse was found dumped on vacant land in Iwanuma City last year, reports TBS News (Mar. 8).

On October 8, the body of Mizue Takamatsu, a 54-year-old resident of Sendai, on the land in some weeds. the woman had suffered bone fractures to a foot and her lower back.

Two days later, Takamatsu’s boyfriend, 56, arrived at the Shiogama Police Station to say that he wanted to talk about the body found in the field.

In the latest development, police on Thursday morning arrived at the man’s residence to voluntarily question him. Though it depends on the course of the investigation, police expect to arrest him on suspicion of murder.

The man previously denied participating in the dumping of her body. However, he said that he had met Takamatsu several times. He also revealed that he became acquainted with her on a deai-kai matchmaking site. Considered a witness, the man is believed to be the last person to see Takamatsu alive, police said.

Takamatsu lived with her parents and oldest son. On September 30, she departed their residence on foot, saying that she was going out. She was not heard from again. There was nothing unusual about her when she left, according to the family.

The area where Takamatsu’s body was found, located about 10 kilometers from her residence, is next to a park commemorating persons who perished in the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March, 2011.