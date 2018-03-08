Chiba: Riot police officer dismissed after admitting to several sexual assaults

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Wednesday dismissed an officer from a riot squad after announcing his second arrest for sexual assault, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 8).

In June of 2016, Yohei Akechi, 24, allegedly pushed down a woman as she was commuting home on a road in the prefecture and fondled her body.

“I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I’ve participated in these kinds of incidents before.”

On February 15, police first arrested Akechi for pushing another woman from her bicycle as she commuted home and fondled her body in July of 2016. He was also accused of stealing her bicycle.

On Wednesday, the Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted Akechi on suspicion of indecent assault. However, he was not prosecuted for theft, the reason for which was not divulged.

Yoshiyuki Yamamoto, a head inspector with the Chiba Prefectural Police, said, “These are acts that should be not be committed by a police officer. I sincerely apologize, and we will endeavor to regain trust [from the public].”