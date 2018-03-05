Aichi: Korean man arrested after 210,000 fake Viagra tablets seized

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week announced the arrest of a male Korean national for possession of fake Viagra, a drug that treats erectile dysfunction, after about 210,000 imitation tablets were confiscated, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 28).

On February 26, police found Ko Jong-hyon, 44, to be in possession of 30 fake Viagra tablets, whose shape and logo were fabricated to look like the original, at his house Osaka’s Ikuno Ward. A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of 100,000 tablets.

Ko, who has been accused of violating the Trademark Act, told police that “not all of [the pills]” were his.

The arrest of Ko came as a part of an investigation into illicit dealing of such drugs. In August of last year, an advertising poster on a utility police in the town of Kanie, Aichi Prefecture included the text “Vi*gra.”

Between January and February, police arrested four suspected dealers, including a 68-year-old woman living in Osaka’s Abeno Ward, for violating The Law on Securing Quality, Efficacy and Safety of Products Including Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices. Police seized about 110,000 fake tablets from the residences of the suspects.

Bought in South Korea

During questioning of the woman, the participation of Ko surfaced. He is believed to have purchased the fake drugs in South Korea and other countries in large quantities and sold them to the four other suspects.

In 2016, American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc., which produces Viagra, said that 40 percent of drugs to treat erectile dysfunction found for sale on the internet were counterfeit. In addition to causing headaches and other side effects, the imitation drugs can cause health problems due to the fact that they contain impurities.