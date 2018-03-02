TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who is suspected of harassing his former girlfriend via the telephone and a social-networking service in requesting that they get back together, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 2).

Between February 12 and 16, Takahisa Iino made 11 telephone calls to the woman, aged in her 40s, in spite of previously being warned by police to stay away from her.

The suspect also sent about 1,700 messages to her Instagram account over a 10-day period. “I’d like to try again one more time, and please marry me,” he reportedly wrote. He also threatened, “I’m going to ruin your life.”

At one point, she changed the message for the answering service on her mobile phone to say, “I am going to meet my lawyer,” according to TV Asahi (Mar. 2).

The arrest is the second for Iino for violating the Stalker Control Law. After his first arrest, which was for repeatedly pursuing the same woman, he was given a warning by police.

“I have a fondness for her,” the suspect was quoted by police following his second arrest. “I thought that I was forgiven and made the calls.”

According to police, the suspect and victim were in a relationship between 2010 and 2013. After she ended the relationship, he continued to pursue her.