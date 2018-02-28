Tokyo police search for man suspected in ¥1 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of more than 1 million yen last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 27).

In December, the woman, a 71-year-old resident of Kita Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a police officer who falsely claimed thather bank cards were being used to commit fraud.

The suspect then collected two bank cards from the woman and proceeded to withdraw 650,000 yen in cash from her account at an ATM of a financial institution. The following day, he withdrew another 500,000 yen from a convenience store ATM.

Images released by police shows the suspect, who has closely cropped hair, wearing a suit at one of the ATMs. Believed to be in his 20s, he was also carrying a bag and a smartphone.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Akabane Police Station at 03-3903-0110.