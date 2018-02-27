Chiba cops launch murder case after elderly woman found slain in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the corpse of an elderly woman was found in her residence in Mobara City on Monday, reports TBS News (Feb. 27).

At around 9:00 a.m., the daughter-in-law of Yoshiko Shiino (85) found her collapsed and bleeding from at least one wound inside the residence, located in the Higashi Mobara area. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed the woman dead at the scene.

According to the Mobara Police Station, Shiino, whose daughter is hospitalized with an illness, lived alone. The family of her eldest son, whose wife made the discovery, lives near her residence, and he regularly visited his mother. She was last seen at a meal at around 5:00 p.m. the day before.

A weapon was not found at the scene. As well, the interior of the residence did not show any signs of having been ransacked. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police said.

“When I talked to her on the telephone around noon on the 25th, she seemed fine,” a 64-year-old female neighbor told Chiba Nippo (Feb. 26). “She was always worried about her sick daughter. Being a good person, I never heard about any trouble [involving her].”