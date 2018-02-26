Tokyo: Taiwanese national driving go-kart nabbed in hit-and-run

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Taiwanese national for allegedly hitting a bicyclist in Chiyoda Ward while driving a rented go-cart and fleeing the scene, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 26).

At around 6:20 p.m., the suspect, 35, struck the 18-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing on National Route 17 in the Sotokanda area while turning left. The suspect then fled the scene.

In being hit and tumbling off the his bicycle to the ground, the victim suffered injuries to his back that are expected to take two weeks to heal, according to the Manseibashi Police Station.

The suspect, who has been accused of hit-and-run under the Road Traffic Law and inflicting injury while driving erroneously, admits to the allegations. Police sent the suspect, who arrived in Japan as a tourist, to prosecutors on Sunday.

Tokyo has a number of services that allow customers to dress like characters in the popular Nintendo video game “Mario Kart” while piloting go-karts through the capital.