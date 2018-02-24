SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for the perpetrator who fatally stabbed a 58-year-old man in Niiza City on Friday, reports the Asahi Shinbum (Feb. 24).

At around 7:50 p.m., a 21-year-old woman alerted emergency services, saying her father had been stabbed. Personnel arriving at the scene, located in the Sugasawa area, found Yasuyuki Handa collapsed and bleeding from wounds to his back and neck in front of his residence.

Hanada was later confirmed dead after being transported to a hospital, police said.

According to police, a blood-soaked knife was found near the scene. The case is being treated as murder.