Roppongi socialite not prosecuted for allegedly threatening business partner in sex business

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male socialite over the alleged threats of a partner in a sex business last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 22).

In July of last year, Tomoro Mukai, 31, allegedly threatened the male business partner in a fuzoku (adult entertainment) operation in Minato Ward over the repayment of a loan of 12 million yen.

According to the Azabu Police Station, Mukai denied the allegations upon his arrest. “There were absolutely no threats made,” Mukai reportedly said.

On Thursday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Mukai due to “insufficient evidence.”

On his Facebook page, Mukai is shown living an ostentatious life exemplified by immense wealth. In a number photographs, he appears in the company of a number of bikini-clad women.