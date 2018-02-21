Osaka: Man shot by officer in Miyakojima Ward had 2 knives

OSAKA (TR) – Investigative sources revealed on Tuesday that a 25-year-old man who was shot and wounded by an officer in Miyakojima Ward over the weekend while wielding a knife was actually in possession of two knives, reports NHK (Feb. 18).

At around 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers on patrol saw Jota Ideo behaving suspiciously with another man on a road in the Higashi Nodamachi area. When they approached, Ideo pulled out the butterfly knife. “I’ll kill, I’ll kill,” he reportedly said in refusing to be questioned.

After a head patrol officer, 38, pulled out his gun, Ideo continued to wield the weapon. The officer then shot him with a single bullet in the right foot, according to the Miyakojima Police Station.

Officers subsequently apprehended Ideo, who suffered an injury that is expected to require two weeks to heal. “Regarding voluntary questioning, I found it disagreeable since I was in a hurry,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Nippon News Network (Feb. 20).

In the latest development, sources revealed that Ideo was in possession of another folding knife in addition to the butterfly knife.

On Tuesday, police sent Ideo to prosecutors on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

During the incident, the other man fled the scene, and police are still seeking his whereabouts.

The incident took place in a business district located about 300 meters from JR Kyobashi Station on the Osaka Loop Line. No pedestrians were hurt, police said.