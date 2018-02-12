Hyogo: Man, 43, dies after father beats him with hammer

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man after he fatally beat his son with a hammer at their residence in Ueda City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 11).

According to the Ueda Police Station, Junzo Kikuhara, an employee in the building construction industry, allegedly used a hammer to repeatedly beat the head of his son, 43-year-old Ryoichi, at their residence sometime on Saturday or Sunday.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Kikuhara reported the crime to police. Officers arriving at the residence found Ryoichi collapsed and bleeding. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations or not.