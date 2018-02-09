SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a gang member who manages a hostess club in Saitama City’s Omiya Ward for the alleged use of cocaine, reports NHK (Feb. 9).

Last month, Hideo Matsuoka, a 54-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai and manger of Peach John, located near JR Omiya Station, allegedly used cocaine and was in possession of the illegal drug inside a wallet at the club.

Mastuoka, who has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, denies the allegations. “Before I knew it, the drugs entered my system,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Officers working off a tip raided the club on January 31. Police suspect that Matsuoka has been providing hostesses and customers with cocaine and other illegal drugs.