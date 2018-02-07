Tokyo: Australian teens accused of spraying graffiti near JR Shibuya Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Australian teenagers for allegedly spraying graffiti on buildings near JR Shibuya Station in Shibuya Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

On January 16, the two Australians, both 19, allegedly sprayed graffiti on the exterior of the Shibuya Marui department store, Tower Records and two other buildings. The graffiti was done in image and text form, including the writing of the phrase “Lucid Sydney.”

The suspects, who have been accused of causing property damage, admit to the allegations. “I saw other graffiti written Shibuya, and I thought writing graffiti of my own would not be a problem,” one of the suspects told the Shibuya Police Station.

According to police, the suspects, who arrived in Japan as tourists, were apprehended by an officer on patrol after they had trespassed into Tower Records. Police found the suspects to be in possession of six cans of spray paint at the time of their apprehension.