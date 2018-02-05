Osaka: Ex-employee of supermarket accused over robbery

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a former employee at a supermarket in Nishiyodogawa Ward over the robbery of 1.8 million yen from the store last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 4).

At 7:25 a.m. on December 22, Tooru Hiraki allegedly intruded into Gyomu Super Nishiyodogawa and thrust a knife before a 19-year-old male employee who was preparing to open the store. “Open the safe,” Hiraki then demanded.

After using an electrical cord to tie the hands of the employee, the suspect fled with 1.8 million yen in cash.

Hiraki, who has been accused of robbery and trespassing, denies the allegations. “I know about the incident from the news, but i, personally, do not recall the matter,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Hiraki surfaced as a person of interest in the investigation after an examination of security camera footage.

Hiraki worked at the store until resigning in October of last year.