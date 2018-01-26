Aichi: Man, 68, arrested over slashing of doctor at Nagoya hospital

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over a stabbing incident at a hospital in Nakagawa Ward on Thursday that left a male doctor injured, reports TBS News (Jan. 26).

At just past 2:00 p.m., Hideyoshi Okamura, a resident of Nagoya’s Mizuho Ward, came up from behind the doctor, 42, inside an examination room of a surgical department at the Fujita Health University Banbuntane Hotokukai Hospital and allegedly slashed him in the neck with a knife.

The doctor suffered injuries that are considered serious, police said.

After the incident, Okamura, who is a patient at the hospital, fled the crime scene. However, police apprehended him about 90 minutes later in Atsuta Ward, about 1 kilometer from the hospital.

“I saw the helicopters flying around, and I thought I couldn’t get away,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.