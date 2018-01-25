Ibaraki: 5 yakuza nabbed after 4 pistols, 1 machine gun seized

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested two more organized crime members, bringing the total apprehended to five, following the discovery of four guns and a machine gun in a residence last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 25).

In November, police found the four pistols, made in Brazil and China, one machine gun and 400 rounds of ammunition at the residence of a member of the Matsuba-kai.

On Tuesday, the Kamisu Police Station accused Katsumi Mizuno, the 68-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Matsuba-kai, and upper-level member Satoshi Hasegawa, 42, of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

The weapons were found while police conducted a separate investigation. On January 8, police arrested three other gangsters, including the occupant of the residence.

All five suspects have declined to comment on the allegations.

It is believed that Mizuno was keeping the weapons at the residence. Police are now attempted to determine how the gang members obtained the weapons.