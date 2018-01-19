Tokyo: Keio University student arrested over fatal stabbing of father

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old male student at Keio University over the fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Ota Ward on Thursday, reports TBS News (Jan. 19).

At around 10:00 p.m., Tomonari Torita, a second-year student, allegedly used a fruit knife to fatally stab his father, 58-year-old Takami, in the abdomen.

Tomonari, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I became emotional and stabbed [him],” the suspect was quoted.

Prior to the incident, Takami, who is employed at a real estate firm, came home after drinking. After he got into a dispute with another son, Tomonari interceded. “If you don’t stop, I’ll kill you,” the suspect reportedly said before wielding the knife.

The wife of Takami alerted emergency service after the incident. Emergency personnel rushed him to a hospital but he was later confirmed dead.

The suspect’s brother and mother were not hurt in the incident.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.