Osaka: Man, 23, held for slashing both parents, killing father

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the fatal slashing of his father in Hirano Ward on Sunday, reports TBS News (Dec. 24).

At around 8:30 a.m., the local fire department was tipped off about a man behaving violently with a knife at a residence. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found 55-year-old Shinsuke Hara with several wounds to his face and back. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Hara’s wife, 54-year-old, suffered light injuries to her chest.

About 30 minutes after the incident, police apprehended the couple’s son, Kosuke, in Higashi-Osaka City on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, he admitted to slashing both of his parents with a knife. However, he declined to reveal a motive.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.