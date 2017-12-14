Yokohama dentist filmed sex sessions with underage prostitute

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested the director of a dental clinic in Yokohama for allegedly filming him engaging in illicit acts with an underage prostitute earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Dec. 12).

Yasunori Ogasa, the 57-year-old director of Ogasa Dentistry, allegedly paid a total of 110,000 yen to the girl, a 15-year-old middle school student, to engage in sex acts at his besso, or resort house, in the Katasekaigan area of Fujisawa City on October 29 and November 12.

Ogasa also filmed the sessions with a digital camera without the girl knowing, police said.

Ogasa, who has been accused of violating the he anti-child prostitution and pornography law, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect met the victim via smartphone dating application.

The matter came to light after police searched the house over a similar crime and found the digital camera, which contained footage showing the girl.